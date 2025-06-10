Man armed with handgun steals truck then takes truck to car club meetups
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man involved in an aggravated robbery.
The backstory:
APD says the incident happened on May 9 at around 8:45 p.m. at 3132 E. State Highway 71.
Police say the suspect was armed with a handgun and approached the victim and stole the victim's truck.
The suspect, police say, is active in the car club community and took the stolen dually truck to multiple meetups.
At one of the meetups, which happened near the 4800 block of Distribution Drive on May 12, the suspect crashed the truck and subsequently left it abandoned in the area.
Dig deeper:
APD describes the suspect as follows:
- Hispanic male
- 20-30 years of age
- Approximately 5' 6" tall
- Medium build
- Suspect was last seen wearing maroon and gray hooded sweatshirt with dark pants
What you can do:
Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery Unit at 512-974-5092.
You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.
A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.
The Source: