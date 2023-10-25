Man arrested after allegedly refusing to pull over, leading police on chase from Kyle to Austin

A Kyle man is facing a slew of charges after allegedly refusing to pull over and leading police on a chase while drunk.

40-year-old Raoul Moreno was arrested after midnight on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Police say an officer saw him at the intersection of Kyle Parkway and Philomena Drive.

"Our officer observed he was driving too fast for approaching a red light, and our officer recognized that and luckily didn't go into the intersection where he could've been hit," Asst. Chief Pedro Hernandez with the Kyle Police Department said.

The officer tried to pull him over, but Moreno kept going, even pulling into a parking lot like he was going to stop, but then kept driving all the way to Austin.

"The officer noted that not only was he fleeing from them, accelerating at high rates of speed, but he was drifting over several lanes of traffic, which could be an indicator of impaired driving," Hernandez said.

Moreno is facing a list of charges: evading arrest with a vehicle, reckless driving, DWI, possession of marijuana, violating bond, and having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility. Police say he still had marijuana on him when he got to the jail.

If you are getting pulled over, Hernandez says, "if they are in an unsafe location, they should decelerate their speed, not accelerate, they can do several things, they can activate their hazard lights, they can roll down their window and acknowledge the presence of the officer, but they need to pull over as soon as practical."

Police add it doesn't do anyone any good to flee.

"It's never worth it, not only because of the additional charges that can be filed on you, but the danger you put yourself in, you put other motorists in, the officer in, fleeing from a police officer is never worth it," Hernandez said.