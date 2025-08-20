Man arrested after deadly 2-vehicle crash in South Austin

article

The Brief A man was arrested after a deadly two-vehicle crash in South Austin On August 11, the crash happened at the intersection of South 1st Street and West William Cannon Drive The driver of the other vehicle died and a pedestrian was injured by debris



A man was arrested after a deadly two-vehicle crash in South Austin, police said.

The Austin Police Department said on August 19, James Durbin was arrested and booked into the Travis County Jail.

He was charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

What happened?

The backstory:

Austin police said on August 11, around 2:37 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of South 1st Street and West William Cannon Drive.

The driver of the first car was taken to a local hospital, and the driver of the second car, 47-year-old Samson Seablom, was pronounced dead at the scene. Additionally, a pedestrian was hit by debris and was also taken to the hospital.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.