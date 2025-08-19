Man arrested after found with pounds of fentanyl: APD

article

The Brief A man was arrested after a six-month investigation by APD's Narcotic Support Unit Detectives received information about the man distributing fentanyl in the Austin area He was found to have 9 pounds of fentanyl in his possession



A man was arrested after he was found with pounds of illegal drugs, police said. He was involved in the distribution of fentanyl in the Austin area.

This was part of a six-month investigation by the Austin Police Department (APD) Narcotic Support Unit (NSU).

The backstory:

Austin police said in February 2025, detectives received information about a man distributing fentanyl who was living in Del Valle. Detectives found and identified the suspect as Brett Garza.

Over the course of six months, a large amount of surveillance and several controlled drug purchases identified more suspects, homes, and cars involved together in the distribution of fentanyl in the Austin area.

On August 14, Garza was stopped after leaving a home that was involved in the investigation. A large amount of fentanyl, cocaine, and money were found inside his car. A search warrant for his home was then executed.

Garza was found to have:

4 kilograms / 9 pounds of fentanyl

623 grams / 1.4 pounds of heroin

115 grams of cocaine

2 firearms

$9,752 US Currency

He was arrested and booked into the Travis County Jail. Police said charges are pending.

If anyone has information concerning individuals selling illicit drugs in the Austin community, please contact the APD Narcotics Tipline at (512)974-8609 or by email at NarcoticsTipline@austintexas.gov. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.