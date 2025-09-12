Man arrested after long standoff with Llano County officials

article

A man was arrested after a long standoff in Kingsland, the sheriff's office said.

What happened?

The backstory:

According to the Llano County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 11, around 10 a.m., deputies responded to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Willow Drive in Kingsland.

It was reported that a suspect was on top of a car trying to break in while a woman was inside. The suspect was later identified as Jesse Savage, who is currently on parole.

When deputies arrived, Savage was no longer there. They found the victim and took her to a safe place.

During the investigation, the victim told deputies Savage strangled her.

When deputies went back to the home, Savage was there and had barricaded himself inside. Savage refused to cooperate with law enforcement.

After a long standoff, a non-lethal pepperball launcher was deployed into the home. Savage was then taken into custody.

He was arrested for Assault Family Violence – Impeding Breath or Circulation. His bond is set at $100,000.

This is an ongoing investigation.