Victim attacked by group of suspects at NW Austin bar; APD investigating
AUSTIN, Texas - An investigation is underway after one victim was seriously injured after a fight in Northwest Austin.
Police said no arrests have been made.
What we know:
Police said on Monday, Nov. 3, around 6:05 a.m., officers responded to a call at Dorzon International Lounge, at 12636 Research Boulevard. The caller said one person was assaulted and was "convulsing and bleeding."
The victim was taken a local hospital for their injuries.
Police said a victim was involved in a fight in the parking lot with multiple people after a confrontation involving a woman. Witnesses told officers that several suspects punched and kicked the victim during the fight, and then took off.
Officers reviewed surveillance footage from a nearby business and showed a group of men attacking the victim.
Detectives are working to identify the suspects.
This is an ongoing investigation.
The Source: Information from the Austin Police Department