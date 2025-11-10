Victim attacked by group of suspects at NW Austin bar; APD investigating

The Brief A victim was seriously injured after a fight at a NW Austin bar on Nov. 3 APD said a group of men were seen on surveillance footage punching and kicking the victim Detectives are working to identify the suspects - no arrests have been made



An investigation is underway after one victim was seriously injured after a fight in Northwest Austin.

Police said no arrests have been made.

What we know:

Police said on Monday, Nov. 3, around 6:05 a.m., officers responded to a call at Dorzon International Lounge, at 12636 Research Boulevard. The caller said one person was assaulted and was "convulsing and bleeding."

The victim was taken a local hospital for their injuries.

Police said a victim was involved in a fight in the parking lot with multiple people after a confrontation involving a woman. Witnesses told officers that several suspects punched and kicked the victim during the fight, and then took off.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage from a nearby business and showed a group of men attacking the victim.

Detectives are working to identify the suspects.

This is an ongoing investigation.