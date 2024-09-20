Man arrested for attacking East Austin home 7 times: APD

The brief Police arrested a man in connection to a series of targeted attacks at an East Austin home. From July-August 2024, there were seven targeted attacks at the same home.



A man was arrested in connection to a series of crimes conducted at a home in East Austin, the Austin Police Department said.

Police said 24-year-old Oscar Casillas was involved in targeted attacks at a home in the 2900 block of Lyons Road. The series of attacks started on July 14.

24-year-old Oscar Casillas

The Austin Police Department gave a timeline of the events:

On July 14, a 911 call was received in reference to a report of shots fired in the area of Fiesta Street and Lyons Road.

When officers arrived, they weren't able to spot the source of the reported gunfire. Officers were not contacted by any victims and the caller had no other information/

On July 15, officers responded to another report of shots fired in the area of Fiesta Street and Lyons Road. Officers identified a victim who lived in the home, and a deadly conduct report was filed.

On July 16, the victim reported another incident. At the time, the victim said three acts of deadly conduct had been committed.

The series of shootings were all committed during the late night and early morning hours.

As the investigation continued, three more acts of deadly conduct were committed from August 8-10.

On August 30, around 7:50 a.m., another act of deadly conduct was committed. Shortly after, investigators were able to identify a person of interest and a possible suspect vehicle.

On Sept. 6, warrants were filed against 24-year-old Oscar Casillas. He was arrested on Sept. 17, at his home in Austin.

This case currently remains under investigation by the Austin Police Department Aggravated Assault Unit and Gang Unit.

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.