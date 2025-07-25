Man arrested in connection to Bartlett fire

article

A man has been arrested in connection with a fire in Bartlett.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Carlos Crathers confessed to being involved in one of several fires that took place in Bartlett.

The investigation into the fires remains active. It is unknown if Crathers is connected to two other fires in Bartlett.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information, photos, or videos related to the fires to come forward.

People are encouraged to contact the Williamson County Fire Marshal’s office directly at 512-943-3831 or send an email with information to Firemarshal@wilcotx.gov.