Man arrested for exposing himself to women near Congress Ave.

A man was arrested in connection with three counts of indecent exposure, the Austin Police Department (APD) said.

The arrest followed an extensive investigation by the APD Sex Crimes Unit and marks a significant development in the case.

The backstory:

On Feb. 7, Jacob Rodriguez, 22, was driving around the Congress Ave./ E. Oltorf neighborhood looking for young women who were out for a walk.

He exposed himself to at least three separate women within the span of two hours.

Two of the victims took a photo of his license plate and all three victims were able to describe Rodriguez to police.

Officers then conducted a traffic stop on Rodriguez a couple of blocks away from where the incidents happened. At the time of the stop, the victims had not filed charges.

Days later, the victims told police and filed charges.

Rodriguez was arrested by the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office after the warrants of arrest were issued.

He was charged with three counts of indecent exposure and was taken to the Travis County Jail.

What they're saying:

"We are pleased to announce this important step in our efforts to bring justice to the victims and the community," said Detective Vonholt "The work and collaboration of our officers and the community were crucial in bringing this suspect to justice."

What you can do:

Anyone with any information should contact APD at 512-974-5000. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.