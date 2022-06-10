Man arrested in connection to Texas City case where woman's body was found left in trunk

article

An arrest has been made after a woman was found dead inside the trunk of her own car in Texas City last month.

Christopher Lee Maldonado was arrested around 1 p.m. Friday following a traffic stop in the Lago Mar subdivision in Texas City.

Maldonado was wanted in connection to the death of Angela Leeann Mitchell from Dickinson, whose body was found in the trunk of her car days after she was reported missing by her family.

Maldonado is charged with tampering with a corpse and an unrelated assault causing bodily injury-impeding breath and/or circulation warrant.

Maldonado has not been officially charged in Mitchell's death.

Bond for Maldonado has been set at $200,000.

The investigation is ongoing.