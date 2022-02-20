Man arrested in San Antonio after shooting, killing two people

A man is in custody in San Antonio after police say he shot and killed a man and a woman believed to be his parents.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus held a press conference Sunday about the shooting at an apartment complex in the 3800 block of Parkdale Street on the northwest side of the city.

An officer in the area had responded to the scene after hearing gunshots and found two people, a man and a woman in their 40s to 50s dead outside their apartment. The officer also encountered a man in his 20s holding an AR-15 and a shotgun.

"He ducked between two vehicles. The officer backed off a little bit," McManus described. "Guy popped up. Officer fired a few rounds at him, none of them took effect. At that point, he gave up. He's now in custody."

The officer involved will not be placed on leave as none of his shots hit the suspect. Chief McManus says the preliminary investigation has led investigators to initially believe family violence led to the shooting.

