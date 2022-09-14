Man arrested for indecent assault near Moody Center

The University of Texas Police Department says it has arrested a man accused of groping a woman near the Moody Center.

UTPD says it responded to a fight in progress while working a concert in the 2000 block of Robert Dedman at around 9:54 p.m. on September 13.

When officers arrived they found a woman who said that a man had punched and groped her.

UTPD says security personnel witnessed the incident and detained the man.

Officers arrested the man and transported him to the Travis County Jail for assault and indecent assault.

UTPD says neither person involved in the incident is affiliated with the university.