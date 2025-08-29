Man arrested for manslaughter in connection with his girlfriend's death in Austin

article

The Brief A man was arrested for manslaughter in connection with his girlfriend's death APD said the incident happened at 85 Trinity Street on April 24 The man physically assaulted the victim, causing her death



What happened?

Timeline:

Police said on April 24, around 5:49 a.m., officers and ATCEMS responded to a welfare check at 85 Trinity Street, #308. The caller said his girlfriend was unconscious and not breathing. He also said he and his girlfriend had an argument the night before.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, later identified as Regina Jones. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The caller, later identified as Reginald Crosby, made statements leading detectives to believe the victim may have choked on food. However, an autopsy contradicted the medical episode.

On May 27, Crosby was arrested on an unrelated charge. During his arrest, investigators spoke with him. He later admitted to slapping the victim during the argument, causing her to hit her head on a concrete wall. Crosby then picked the victim up and threw her down.

The final autopsy revealed the victim's cause of death was homicide by blunt force trauma.

Crosby was later arrested for manslaughter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information leading to an arrest.