Man arrested on several charges following car burglaries in Round Rock neighborhood

The Round Rock Police Department received multiple reports of car burglaries occurring overnight in the Egger Acres neighborhood on Wednesday, May 3.

A suspect description was provided to RRPD from home surveillance footage. Officers approached an individual matching that description at approximately 8 a.m. in the 1900 block of Sunrise Road.

RRPD arrested 22-year-old Ervin McCarthy of Round Rock for multiple charges including unlawful carry of a firearm by a felon, assault on a peace officer, and multiple warrants.

Round Rock Police Department says this investigation is ongoing and further charges may be added. If you would like to submit a tip to RRPD, click here.