Man arrested on several charges in connection to Hays County car burglaries

A man was arrested on several charges in connection to car burglaries in Hays County.

What we know:

Police said on Feb. 23, officers responded to a report of a car burglary in the Garlic Creek subdivision in Buda. The victim noticed purchases on their credit card and when they went to look for their purse in the car, it wasn't there.

After an investigation, police identified the suspect using surveillance video from stores he used the credit card at. Also, his car was caught by Flock Safety cameras that were in the neighborhood.

Three arrest warrants were issued for 35-year-old James Alexander Sciano, of San Antonio.

On March 3, a Flock Safety camera caught the same car passing through Buda. Sciano was later stopped at FM 1626 and RM 967.

He was arrested for the three arrest warrants out of Buda, for a warrant in Hays County for a car burglary, and a charge for several identifying documents that were not his in his car.

James Alexander Sciano

His charges are listed below:

Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse (State Jail Felony)

Fraud Use/Possession of Identifying Information <5 items (State Jail Felony)

Burglary of Vehicles (Class A Misdemeanor)

Burglary of Vehicles (Class A Misdemeanor)

Fraud Use/Possession of Identifying Information 10<50 items (2nd Degree Felony)

Sciano remains in the Hays County Jail.