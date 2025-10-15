Man assaults person at In-N-Out restaurant; police search for suspect

The Brief Austin police looking for man who assaulted someone at an In-N-Out restaurant Incident happened on September 27 at around 1:45 a.m. Police say the assault is "believed to have been unprovoked"



The Austin Police Department is looking for help identifying a man who assaulted a person at an In-N-Out restaurant.

The backstory:

APD says the incident happened on Saturday, September 27 at around 1:45 a.m at the In-N-Out located at 2700 Guadalupe Street.

The suspect punched the victim and caused injuries, police say.

APD says the assault is believed to have been unprovoked.

The suspect is described as follows:

Asian male

18-24 years of age

5’5" to 5’8" tall

140 to 150lbs.

Short black hair

What you can do:

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.