Round Rock man in federal custody for allegedly robbing NW Austin bank

A Round Rock man is now in federal custody for allegedly robbing a bank in Northwest Austin last week.

42-year-old Syntedrick Brown is facing one count of bank robbery and, if convicted, could get up to 20 years in prison.

What we know:

Brown is accused of robbing the Austin Telco Federal Credit Union on Jollyville Road.

The Austin Police Department says that the robbery took place just after 10 a.m. on Jan. 28.

Court documents say that Brown allegedly entered the bank wearing a brown wig with a brightly colored headband, red reflective sunglasses, a black mask, a dark-hooded sweatshirt and a reflective yellow safety vest.

Brown then reportedly climbed over the teller counter holding what appeared to be a semi-automatic pistol and told employees to lie on the floor and not look at him.

Docs say he also instructed employees to move to a back room and directed the bank manager to remove money from a cash machine, stuffing it in a trash bag and asking if it included any "funny money" or contained any "trackers."

Brown then instructed employees to go into a bathroom and not to leave, says the US Attorney's Office. Surveillance images captured Brown leaving the bank at around 10:16 a.m. then driving away in a vehicle that was later determined to be stolen.

Brown allegedly got away with about $113,000.

An FBI search warrant served on Feb. 2 uncovered evidence connected to the robbery, including the wig/headband, reflective sunglasses, a hard black mask and a hooded sweatshirt similar to the one seen in the surveillance images.

APD says that the warrant also led to the recovery of a large portion of the cash stolen during the robbery.