Man believed to have raped several elderly women in Bastrop Co. identified

The Brief Officials identify man they believe raped several elderly women in Bastrop Co. between 1997 and 2005 Emory Earl McVay died in 2010 at the age of 48



After nearly three decades of investigating, officials say they've identified the person who they believe raped several elderly women in Bastrop County between 1997 and 2005.

Offiials say Emory Earl McVay of Smithville died in 2010 at the age of 48.

Timeline:

Back on March 27, 2004, an elderly woman was asleep in her bed when an unknown man broke into her Bastrop Co. home and sexually assaulted her.

After reporting the assault to local authorities, investigators collected DNA and submitted it to the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), a national database used to check for possible DNA matches between people who have been arrested and unsolved cases nationwide, through the Texas Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Crime Laboratory Division.

Later that year, in October 2004, the DPS Crime Laboratory in Austin notified the Texas Rangers of a possible DNA match between the 2004 case and another sexual assault from July 1997 involving a male suspect breaking into an elderly woman’s residence in Smithville.

The following year, DPS’ Crime Laboratory notified the Texas Rangers of a possible DNA match with a third sexual assault cold case with a similar narrative from July 2005.

Officials say it was clear there was a serial rapist in Bastrop Co. and investigators continued to collect several DNA samples from potential suspects, but they could not get a positive match.

Then, in 2021, the Texas Rangers identified the case as eligible for testing and comparison through DPS’ Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) program. The program is funded by the Department of Justice/Bureau of Justice Assistance (DOJ/BJA), which provides investigative funding for agencies across the United States to further unsolved sexual assaults and sexually related homicides, aiming to bring justice to the victims and their families.

On Aug. 11, 2021, Bode Technologies began conducting additional Advanced DNA testing and genealogy research on the samples obtained from the 1997, 2004 and 2005 sexual assaults.

In August 2025, after several years of advanced testing and research, investigators received a positive match with a male suspect from Bastrop Co.

That suspect was identified as Emory Earl McVay.

It was later learned that McVay had been dead for more than a decade, and no arrests were made.

Officials say McVay had a lengthy criminal history in Central Texas, which included multiple convictions for burglary.

What they're saying:

In a news release, the Texas Rangers said, "Cases like this highlight the importance of collaborative investigative work between the Texas Rangers and our partner law enforcement agencies to keep unsolved cases alive, ultimately bringing closure to victims’ families and the community."