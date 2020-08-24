Man charged in connection to deadly South Austin auto-pedestrian crash

Officials have charged a man in connection to a deadly South Austin auto-pedestrian crash. Rene Conde has been charged with intoxication manslaughter which is a second-degree felony.

The crash happened on August 23 in the 3900 block of South Lamar and when officers arrived they found a vehicle that had come to a rest. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 57-year-old Conde.

Court documents state that witnesses say they saw Conde traveling at a high rate of speed towards the intersection and was not slowing down for a stopped vehicle. Conde swerved his vehicle, leaving the roadway, and driving onto a median and striking a pedestrian, a street sign, and the base of a traffic control device pole.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Conde was taken to the hospital and an officer with the Austin Police Department DWI Unit responded to the hospital to conduct an investigation. After administering a modified examination due to Conde being in the hospital, the officer believed that Conde was possibly under the influence of cannabis or a CNS depressant.

Court documents state that Conde admitted to smoking kush, a synthetic marijuana, before the crash.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

