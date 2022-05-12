Man charged with murder in Buda homicide

A man was charged with murder that happened in April, the Hays County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said on April 25, deputies received a call about a dead person in the 2900 block of Main Street in Buda.

When detectives arrived, they determined the death to be suspicious.

The unidentified victim was taken to Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy where it was determined the victim had succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was later identified as 19-year-old Esbin Santiago Gomez. Through an investigation, detectives were able to establish a suspect and the suspect's vehicle.

William Rojas, 25, was charged with murder, two counts of tampering with evidence/ human corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

He is currently in the Travis County Jail on unrelated charged and will be transferred to the Hays County Jail later.

Advertisement