Man charged with murder of missing Georgetown business owner

A man arrested in connection with the disappearance of a Georgetown business owner in February has now been charged with murder.

Police arrested Jimmy Allen Tschoerner in conjunction with the investigation into the disappearance of Harvey Huber on March 4. Tschoerner was originally charged with tampering with and hiding Huber's corpse.

Jimmy Allen Tschoerner (Georgetown Police Dept)

Court documents show that Tschoerner has now been charged with first-degree felony murder. The arrest affidavit says he killed Huber by "striking him with an object multiple times."

According to police, fifty-year-old Huber was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 25 at his business, Huber Auto Repair, in North Georgetown.

The murder warrant was obtained after DNA evidence retrieved from Huber's business, a tow-truck operated by Tschoerner, and a location along IH-35 that Tschoerner’s cell phone records placed him at on the night Huber went missing, came back with a greater than 99.9999% match with Huber’s children, says the Georgetown Police Department.

Harvey Huber (Georgetown Police Department)

Additionally, a previously unidentified witness came forward and told investigators that Jimmy had told them “Harvey is not a problem anymore,” and further explained, “I killed him.”

Georgetown police say the Huber family has been made aware of the murder warrant and charges.

Tschoerner was convicted of attempted rape and solicitation to murder in the first-degree, in April 1994 in Kansas, according to police.

