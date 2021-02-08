One killed after crashing into concrete pillar off main roadway

A man has died after crashing into a concrete pillar off the main roadway in Cedar Park early Friday morning.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. on Friday, February 5, 2021, officers with the Cedar Park Police Department responded to a call of a single-vehicle crash in the 6200 block of 183A Toll.

Upon arrival, officers found a Chevy Silverado truck that had left the main roadway and crashed into a concrete pillar. The driver, John Alphones Brommel, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The Cedar Park Police Department Traffic Division is continuing to investigate this crash to determine whether there may have been contributing factors associated with this incident.

This is Cedar Park’s first deadly traffic incident of the year.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS