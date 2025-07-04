Man dead after small house fire in Leander: police

The Brief A man was killed after a small house fire in Leander The fire was originally thought to be a house explosion in the 2200 block of Hilltop Climb Drive The investigation is still ongoing



A man was killed after a small house fire in Leander.

The fire was originally thought to be an explosion, police said.

What happened?

The backstory:

Police said on July 3, around 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of a body at a home in the 2200 block of Hilltop Climb Drive. The caller said she went to check on the victim after not being able to reach him for several days.

When officers arrived, they found a dead man inside.

When officers were securing the scene, they saw burn damage within the living room. Due to not knowing where the start of the damage was, whether from a small explosion or a fire, officers evacuated the home and nearby homes out of an abundance of caution.

The APD bomb squad was then contacted, responded to the scene, and later cleared the home.

A joint investigation between Leander PD and FD then began.

Police said the damage was from a fire that started on a couch in the living room and didn't spread to other parts of the home. The man was found near the couch.

The man was also later identified as 67-year-old Samuel Tyson.

At this time, this was believed to be an accident. However, the investigation is ongoing.

There is no threat to the public.