Man killed in Northeast Austin crash

A man is dead following a crash in Northeast Austin, police said.

Police said on April 3, around 10:07 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 7100 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard SVRD NB.

The driver of the pickup truck, Eddie Robert Rodriguez, died on the scene, police said.

This incident is being investigated as Austin's 28th fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 28 fatalities for the year.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.