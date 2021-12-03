Man dies after being hit in auto-pedestrian crash on Menchaca Road

Police have identified the man who was killed in an auto-pedestrian crash on Menchaca Road on November 9.

The Austin Police Department says 54-year-old Joey Edwards was in the roadway in the 6100 block of Menchaca Road at around 7:57 p.m. when he was hit by a Ford Explorer heading northbound in the outside lane. Police say the driver of the Ford Explorer was cooperative and remained on scene.

Edwards was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries on November 22 at 9:35 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

