Man dies after being shot by St. Paul police

St. Paul police say a man died at the hospital after he was shot by officers following a 911 call Monday night.

Officers responded shortly after 6 p.m. for a 911 call in the area of Earl Street and Hudson Road. The 911 caller, a woman, told dispatch she had been attacked by a man armed with a gun before the call ended abruptly.

At the scene, officers got a description of the man involved from the woman and set up a perimeter. Investigators say the man was spotted shortly thereafter by officers on the perimeter, running with a gun in his hand on Hudson Road. Sgt. Mike Ernster says it appeared the man was approaching a vehicle as officers rolled up.

"Officers believe he was going to carjack a victim who was in a car on Hudson Road," said Sgt, Ernster.

Sgt. Ernster, who only issued a preliminary statement on the shooting directing further inquiries to state investigators, did not detail exactly what the man did that made officers suspect he was about to carjack the person in the vehicle. It's also unclear how close the potential carjacking victim was when officers fired shots.

Sgt. Ernster says officers drove their squad towards the man, hitting him with the squad in the process. As officers exited their vehicles, Sgt. Ernster says the man was in front of police, still holding the gun.

"Officers discharged multiple rounds, striking the man in his torso and leg," Sgt. Ernster said.

After the shooting, officers started providing medical aid and called in St. Paul Fire paramedics, who rushed the man to Regions Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Sgt. Ernster says all officers were wearing bodyworn cameras during the incident and the cameras were active during the shooting. The officers involved in the incident will be placed on leave, per standard protocol.

Sgt. Ernster did not say exactly what led up to shots being fired. The Minnesota BCA is now taking over the case to determine if the officers' actions were justified.