Man dies jumping off boat trying to catch football in Florida Keys
KEY WEST, Fla. - Authorities say a California man has died after he dove off a pontoon boat into shallow waters while trying to catch a football in the Florida Keys.
Witnesses told Monroe County Sheriff's officials that 46-year-old Liam John Daly took a diving leap into the water Saturday, but was facedown and unresponsive when he resurfaced.
Authorities met the pontoon boat back at the docks and transported the San Diego resident to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
