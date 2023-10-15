Man dies pinned under vehicle in South Austin: AFD

A man is dead after being pinned under a vehicle following a two-vehicle crash in South Austin, officials say.

Austin fire and EMS crews responded to a vehicle rescue call at 1:40 p.m. Oct. 15 on the South I-35 flyover to westbound Ben White Boulevard.

AFD says a second person is being evaluated.

Drivers are advised to expect heavy traffic delays in the area. According to TxDOT, two mainlanes and two exit ramp lanes are blocked.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.