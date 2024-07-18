Man dies at SE Austin apartment complex, police investigating as homicide

The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in Southeast Austin.

Police say they received a call at around 2 a.m. and responded to the Array Apartments in the 2100 block of Burton Drive.

When officers arrived, they located a man in an apartment with life-threatening injuries.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any details about the man's identity beyond that he was a Hispanic male.

There is no suspect information and no suspect in custody.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.