Man dragged several yards after being hit by pickup truck; police looking for driver

The Brief Austin police looking for pickup truck driver in hit-and-run The victim was loading his work trailer when he was hit and dragged several yards The driver never stopped and left the scene



The Austin Police Department is looking for the driver of a pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run.

The backstory:

APD says the incident happened on October 24 at around 5:24 a.m.m in the 6500 block of Eastgate Road.

Police say the victim was loading up his work trailer when he was struck by the driver of a dark pickup truck.

The victim was dragged for several yards while stuck underneath the pickup.

APD says the driver never stopped and never tried to render medical aid to the victim.

The victim suffered serious bodily injury.

Dig deeper:

The investigation shows that the suspect vehicle was on the southbound service road of Ed Bluestein Boulevard (US HWY 183) and then turned onto Eastgate Road, where he struck the victim.

The pickup continued driving along Eastgate Road and turned south on Smith Road.

Police say it is believed that the suspect works in the Smith Road area.

The suspect's vehicle is described only as a pickup truck, 4-door and dark in color.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.