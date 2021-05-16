Man drowns after falling into river while kayaking in East Austin

Austin-Travis County EMS, STAR flight, and the Austin Fire Department responded to a scene near 9100 Ramirez Ln in East Austin Sunday.

ATCEMS say 911 callers reported a possible drowning after a person fell off a kayak and into the nearby Colorado River.

Bystanders performed CPR while waiting for emergency crews to arrive on scene.

AFD says because of their location on the river, it took them over 20 minutes to get to the patient.

Emergency crews got to the man and commenced CPR, though ATCEMS said they did declare the patient deceased on scene.

Austin Fire says the victim got caught while rafting over a low head dam on the Colorado River.

ATCEMS has turned the scene over to APD for further investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.