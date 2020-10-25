Man fatally shot in Downtown Dallas

article

A 35-year-old man was shot and killed while walking in Downtown Dallas early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a parking lot at the corner of Griffin and Patterson streets shortly after 5:15 a.m.

They found a man, identified as Loc Phuoc Pham, on the ground with a fatal gunshot wound.

Police said he may have been walking to or from work.

They said surveillance video showed a white 4-door sedan, possibly a Chrysler, leaving the scene.

So far, police have no suspects.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call Dallas PD Det. Abel Lopez at 214-671-3676 or abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward for information about the case.