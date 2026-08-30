Man found dead after vehicle crashes into fence in Austin, police seek suspect

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The Brief Austin police are investigating the city's 39th homicide after a man suffering from trauma was found dead inside a crashed vehicle Sunday afternoon. Witnesses spotted a suspect, described as a Hispanic male in his late teens or early 20s wearing all black, fleeing the scene before officers arrived. The victim's identity and exact cause of trauma remain unknown, and no arrests have been made.



Austin police are investigating the death of an unidentified man found inside a vehicle that crashed into a fence on Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Briar Hill Drive and Woodland Avenue.

What we know:

Officers were called about 2:58 p.m. for a reported shooting or stabbing. When they arrived, they found the vehicle and an adult man inside suffering from apparent trauma, according to the Austin Police Department.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his identity or said what caused the trauma.

Dig deeper:

Witnesses told investigators they saw a suspect flee the area shortly before officers arrived, police said.

The suspect was described as a young Hispanic man in his late teens to early 20s with a slender build and standing about 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved top, black pants and a black backpack worn on his chest.

Dig deeper:

Homicide detectives and crime scene specialists are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence, including surveillance video. No arrests had been announced as of Sunday evening.

The case is being investigated as Austin’s 39th homicide of 2026.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Austin police at 512-974-TIPS. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Capital Area Crime Stoppers at austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.