Austin weather: Rain chances possible this afternoon

The Brief Storms already brought rain to areas east of I-35 There will be chances for some more rain later today



For the first time in over a month we have rain chances to look forward to this afternoon.

Is it going to rain in Austin?

Timeline:

Already had storms east of I-35 but don't worry if you missed out on the liquid gold we have another chance later today.

As the weak front sags into the area during the hottest time of the day more storms will bubble up.

The rain will be hit and miss and will occur in between 2 and 6 p.m.

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Why you should care:

There is a marginal risk of downburst winds out of some the storms with low rain totals under a quarter of an inch.

The extra moisture in place and rain in the area the wildfire risk will be downgraded to moderate for much of the area.

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Before the cooling showers show up, brace yourself for the steamy heat with heat indices ranging from 105 to 108 for several hours.

HEAT ADVISORY is still in effect for the I-35 corridor and areas east of Austin until 7pm.

What you can do:

Stay weather aware and track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP.

The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.