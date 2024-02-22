Man found dead in north Austin hotel room: police
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating after a man was found dead in a hotel room Wednesday night.
APD says on Feb. 21, they responded to a call at the Intown Suites Extended Stay in northwest Austin off of North US 183.
Hotel staff told police there was a dead man inside a room.
Police believe he was staying at the hotel, and the incident is being investigated as a homicide.
No other information has been released.