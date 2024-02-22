Expand / Collapse search

Man found dead in north Austin hotel room: police

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 7 Austin

Man found dead in north Austin hotel room

Austin police are investigating after a man was found dead in a hotel room in north Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating after a man was found dead in a hotel room Wednesday night.

APD says on Feb. 21, they responded to a call at the Intown Suites Extended Stay in northwest Austin off of North US 183.

Hotel staff told police there was a dead man inside a room.

Police believe he was staying at the hotel, and the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

MORE STORIES

No other information has been released.