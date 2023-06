The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating after a man was found dead at Zilker Park.

Police said on June 5, around 9:37 p.m., officers responded to a check welfare call in the 2200 block of Lou Neff Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground who was declared dead on the scene by Austin-Travis County EMS.

Police said the death is under investigation and is not considered a homicide.

No other information was released.