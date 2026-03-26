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Man arrested, charged after found with several guns and drugs in Austin: APD

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Published  March 26, 2026 4:18pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 7 Austin

The Brief

    • A man was arrested and is facing several charges in Austin
    • Police said he had several drugs and guns in his possession, one of which was stolen

AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested after police said he had several guns and drugs in his possession.

What we know:

Police said on March 24, around 8:03 p.m., members of the Austin Police (APD) North Metro Tactical Unit tried to stop a car that had multiple traffic violations. The driver failed to yield and tried to get away from police. 

A short time later, with the help of Texas DPS troopers, the suspect was stopped along U.S. 183. 

The driver, identified as 37-year-old Daniel Woods, was arrested. He had several drugs and guns in his possession, one of which was stolen. 

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Daniel Woods

Woods was charged with the following:

  • Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) – 1st Degree Felony
  • Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) – 1st Degree Felony
  • Evading in a Motor Vehicle – 3rd Degree Felony
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Felon – 3rd Degree Felony
  • Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle – State Jail Felony
  • Theft of a Firearm – State Jail Felony

Additional charges are pending, police said.

The Source: Information from the Austin Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyAustin