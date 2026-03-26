Man arrested, charged after found with several guns and drugs in Austin: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested after police said he had several guns and drugs in his possession.
What we know:
Police said on March 24, around 8:03 p.m., members of the Austin Police (APD) North Metro Tactical Unit tried to stop a car that had multiple traffic violations. The driver failed to yield and tried to get away from police.
A short time later, with the help of Texas DPS troopers, the suspect was stopped along U.S. 183.
The driver, identified as 37-year-old Daniel Woods, was arrested. He had several drugs and guns in his possession, one of which was stolen.
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Daniel Woods
Woods was charged with the following:
- Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) – 1st Degree Felony
- Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) – 1st Degree Felony
- Evading in a Motor Vehicle – 3rd Degree Felony
- Possession of a Firearm by a Felon – 3rd Degree Felony
- Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle – State Jail Felony
- Theft of a Firearm – State Jail Felony
Additional charges are pending, police said.
The Source: Information from the Austin Police Department