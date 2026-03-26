Man arrested, charged after found with several guns and drugs in Austin: APD

The Brief A man was arrested and is facing several charges in Austin Police said he had several drugs and guns in his possession, one of which was stolen



A man was arrested after police said he had several guns and drugs in his possession.

What we know:

Police said on March 24, around 8:03 p.m., members of the Austin Police (APD) North Metro Tactical Unit tried to stop a car that had multiple traffic violations. The driver failed to yield and tried to get away from police.

A short time later, with the help of Texas DPS troopers, the suspect was stopped along U.S. 183.

The driver, identified as 37-year-old Daniel Woods, was arrested. He had several drugs and guns in his possession, one of which was stolen.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Daniel Woods

Woods was charged with the following:

Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) – 1st Degree Felony

Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) – 1st Degree Felony

Evading in a Motor Vehicle – 3rd Degree Felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon – 3rd Degree Felony

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle – State Jail Felony

Theft of a Firearm – State Jail Felony

Additional charges are pending, police said.