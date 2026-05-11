Six people found dead in train boxcar near Texas-Mexico border

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The Brief Authorities discovered six people dead inside a rail car near the U.S.-Mexico border in Laredo on Monday. A Union Pacific employee found the bodies inside a trailer boxcar; all six individuals were pronounced dead at the scene. The identities of the deceased and their cause of death are currently unknown as the investigation remains fluid.



Authorities in South Texas are investigating a grim discovery after six people were found dead Monday inside a rail car near the U.S.-Mexico border.

6 dead in train box car

What we know:

The discovery was made at about 3 p.m. near Mile Marker 13 and Jim Young Way in Laredo, according to Jose E. Baeza, Jr., a spokesperson for the Laredo Police Department.

A Union Pacific employee alerted authorities after finding the casualties inside a trailer boxcar, officials said. Investigators confirmed that six individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Laredo officials described the situation as an "ongoing fluid investigation" and did not immediately provide details regarding the identities of the deceased or the cause of death.

FOX Local has reached out to Union Pacific for comment.

The incident occurred amid heightened concerns over the dangerous methods used by migrants to travel through South Texas. Further information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.