Six people found dead in train boxcar near Texas-Mexico border
LAREDO, Texas - Authorities in South Texas are investigating a grim discovery after six people were found dead Monday inside a rail car near the U.S.-Mexico border.
6 dead in train box car
What we know:
The discovery was made at about 3 p.m. near Mile Marker 13 and Jim Young Way in Laredo, according to Jose E. Baeza, Jr., a spokesperson for the Laredo Police Department.
A Union Pacific employee alerted authorities after finding the casualties inside a trailer boxcar, officials said. Investigators confirmed that six individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
Laredo officials described the situation as an "ongoing fluid investigation" and did not immediately provide details regarding the identities of the deceased or the cause of death.
FOX Local has reached out to Union Pacific for comment.
The incident occurred amid heightened concerns over the dangerous methods used by migrants to travel through South Texas. Further information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Laredo Police Department.