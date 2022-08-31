Man pleads guilty to 2019 murder at North Austin hotel

A man pleads guilty to a 2019 murder at a North Austin hotel.

21-year-old Roosevelt Haynes has plead guilty in the murder of 29-year-old Jannerra Williams.

Williams was found shot at the Quality Inn in the 7900 block of Gessner Drive near Highway 183 and I-35 on May 5, 2019. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the shooting, people swimming at the pool said they heard a loud bang before seeing three men and a woman running out a hotel room.

Haynes was later caught in the Waco area. He'll be sentenced in October.