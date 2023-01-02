Man arrested for hitting UT student in back of the head, UTPD says

A UT student was injured after University of Texas police (UTPD) said a man hit the victim in the back of the head.

UTPD said on Jan. 2, around 12:59 p.m., officers responded to a report of an assault that happened near the 2200 block of Guadalupe Street.

A UT student told police she was walking toward Guadalupe Street when a man hit her in the back of the head with a closed fist.

The suspect continued to make threatening comments and then boarded a city bus. Police said the victim did not need medical treatment.

UTPD officers quickly arrived at the scene and arrested the suspect. There is no ongoing threat to the community.

UTPD is actively investigating this incident. If you have any information about this crime call 512-471-4441 and select extension 9.