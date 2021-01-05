Man in custody, APD bomb squad searching vehicle, building in East Austin

A man is in custody and the APD Bomb Squad is searching a vehicle and a building in East Austin.

APD says there is a heavy police presence near E. 4th Street and Allen Street. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

According to APD, a suspect has been arrested with outstanding warrants and the Bomb Squad is searching the suspect's car and an adjacent building to make sure there are no explosive devices.

APD says the call came in about 4:19 p.m.

Advertisement

This story is developing. Check back for updates.