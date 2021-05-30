Man injured after North Austin shooting, 3 suspects at large

article

The Austin Police Department says a man is injured after a shooting in North Austin Sunday afternoon.

Police say the shooting occurred at 8505 Shoal Creek Dr.

One man has injuries and has been transported to the hospital.

APD says they are searching for 3 suspects at this time.

The Austin Police Association tweeted that the incident was an armed robbery.

At this time the full extent of the situation regarding the shooting is unknown.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.