Man involved in road rage shootout in Round Rock sentenced by jury

According to the Williamson County District Attorney's Office, a jury found Esteban Rivera, 26, guilty of endangering a child and deadly conduct. He was sentenced to one year in prison followed by five years of probation.

The charges came from a minor three-vehicle crash that happened on March 30, 2021, at a stop light on FM 1431 in Round Rock.

Rivera's car ws struck from behind by a blue Toyota Camry, causing Rivera to hit the car in front of him.

There was no apparent damage to the cars, and no one was injured.

Then, Rivera got out of his car and confronted the driver of the Camry, Justin Chambers, that hit him. When Chambers was confronted, he drove away across several lanes of traffic, through a red light and into a nearby neighborhood.

Rivera then jumped back in his car, and chased the car.

After chasing the car to a dead-end, Rivera and the people inside the Camry started shooting at each other. Eventually, Chambers drove away.

River's wife was in the front seat and their three children, all under the age of 10, were in the backseat of the car during the shootout.

Later, law enforcement found bullet holes in the headrest where the children were sitting. And, during the shootout, there were several pedestrians in the area. Several rounds shot by Rivera hit a nearby home.

The people inside the Camry, Justin and Jacob Chambers, previously pleaded guilty for their roles in this incident and were sentenced to prison.

Rivera was a first-time offender and had no prior criminal history.

"This case underscores the consequences of reckless and irresponsible behavior involving firearms," stated District Attorney Shawn Dick. "Mr. Rivera’s actions not only jeopardized the safety of his own children but also threatened the lives of innocent bystanders. Just because someone has no prior criminal involvement, does not mean they are entitled to one free crime. My office will continue to prosecute and seek prison time when individuals engage in such irresponsible, reckless behavior that risks the lives of children and our neighbors."