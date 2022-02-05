Man killed 4, including child, before killing himself, Corsicana police say

article

A man killed four people, including a child, and injured three others overnight Friday, before fatally shooting himself as officers approached, Corsicana police said.

According to police, there was a 911 call just after midnight, and the caller said that a man had killed his family members in Corsicana.

Officers responded to a home in the 2900 block of W. 2nd Avenue and found a man and woman dead from gunshot wounds.

Police then found two other victims, who were taken to a Dallas hospital. Their conditions were not released.

The Navarro County Sheriff’s Department responded to another location near the intersection of Garrity and Stroud streets in Frost.

Deputies found the bodies of a man and a child, who both had fatal gunshot wounds.

A woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a Dallas hospital. Her condition was not released.

The suspect was identified and authorities tracked his vehicle by using GPS.

Police arranged for the monitoring service to shut off the vehicle’s engine after they intercepted his vehicle on FM-1129, just south of Roan Road.

Officers then approached the vehicle to find the man inside with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, later died at a hospital.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Oklahoma 12-year-old boy sledding dies after being hit by car