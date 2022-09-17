Man killed after trying to rob illegal game room in east Harris County, stabbing manager

Authorities say a man was killed overnight Saturday after trying to rob an illegal game room in east Harris County.

It happened around 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Dell Dale in Channelview, where responding deputies found a man dead at the scene and another man, 19, later identified as the manager with two stab wounds.

Preliminary information is the man entered the illegal game room and tried robbing the place. He also stabbed the manager, who in turn got a firearm and shot the suspected robber to death.

The manager was rushed to a hospital in stable condition, but no word was given on any charges, as of this writing.

An investigation remains underway by HCSO's Homicide and Vice unit.