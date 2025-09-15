Man killed in East Austin shooting identified; suspect at large

The Brief A man killed in an East Austin shooting was identified by police APD said the shooting happened on Sept. 13 at 1430 Frontier Valley Drive Detectives are asking the public for help with any information or possible evidence



A man killed in East Austin has been identified by police.

This case is Austin's 44th homicide investigation of 2025.

What happened?

The backstory:

Police said on Sept. 13, around 10:39 p.m., officers responded to a call reporting a shooting at 1430 Frontier Valley Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man with trauma to his body. The man, later identified as Mario Palacios-Carrillo, died at the scene.

Police said the victim was shot by an unknown suspect who is still at large.

Investigators believe there were several witnesses to the shooting and are asking anyone who may have information to come forward. If you have any tips or possible evidence, you can submit them by clicking here or scanning the QR code below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.