Man killed in hit-and-run crash identified, APD still looking for driver

The Austin Police Department has identified the man killed in a hit-and-run crash as it continues to be on the lookout for the driver who hit him.

The incident began on August 3 at around 5:50 a.m. when police say a 9-1-1 call was received reporting a body in the 1500 block of Highway 71 westbound.

When officers arrived, they discovered 41-year-old Miguel Angel Rodriguez with obvious trauma to his body The bike that Rodriguez had been riding when he was hit was located nearby.

Rodriguez was hit by multiple vehicles and police say that the drivers of two vehicles remained at the scene. It was determined that neither of the drivers was driving the vehicle that hit Rodriguez first.

Police say the driver of the first vehicle to hit Rodriguez did not remain on scene and they are on the lookout for that person.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6935. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

