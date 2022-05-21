APD: 1 killed in shooting outside Club Lobos in North Austin

The Austin Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting outside a North Austin club early Saturday morning.

APD says that just before 4 a.m. May 21, officers were called to Club Lobos in the 9600 block of North I-35 service road where a Hispanic man had reportedly been shot outside following a verbal altercation with another man.

Officers arrived and found a man in the parking lot with obvious trauma to his body. Police and EMS attempted life-saving measures, and he was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim was pronounced dead just before 4:30 a.m.

APD believe this is an isolated incident with no threat to the public. A person of interest was detained and transported to APD Headquarters along with several witnesses for further questioning.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact APD's homicide tip line at 512-477-3588 or APD CrimeStoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477).

APD says his death is being investigated as Austin's 29th homicide of 2022.