Man killed, robbed by suspects in North Austin shooting: APD

A man killed in a shooting, and then robbed, in North Austin was identified by the Austin Police Department.

Police said on Nov. 25, around 10:58 p.m., officers responded to a shoot/stab hot shot call at 414 East Wonsley Drive, the Bridge at Granada Apartments.

When officers arrived, they found a body with a gunshot wound inside the home. He was later identified as Xavier Jones Jr., 20.

An initial investigation showed multiple suspects forced entry into the apartment by shooting the sliding glass door, shooting and killing Jones in the process.

The suspects then stole jewelry from Jones' body before leaving.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.