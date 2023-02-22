Man charged with murder for killing elderly neighbor in South Austin

article

A 23-year-old man was charged with murder for killing his elderly neighbor in South Austin, the Austin Police Department (APD) said.

Police said on Saturday, Feb. 18, around 1:51 p.m., officers received a check welfare call in the 1600 block of Royal Crest Drive.

The caller stated they had been waiting to hear from Leonard Foster, 80, for several days. The caller reported going to Foster's apartment, where a door was open, and his car was gone.

The caller told police they saw 23-year-old Tamorian Moore driving Foster's vehicle before carrying garbage bags from Foster's apartment. Officers arrived and detained Moore carrying the trash bags.

Officers then checked Foster's apartment, but Foster was not located.

Throughout the investigation, detectives gathered that Moore was Foster's neighbor. Foster's body was found in Moore's apartment. Foster was pronounced deceased at 11:37 p.m. Dr. Escott, police said.

On Feb. 19, the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office performed Foster's autopsy. They determined Foster was killed by blunt force trauma. He also had cut marks on his body.

Moore was booked into the Travis County Jail for the first-degree murder of Leonard Foster.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

This case is being investigated as Austin's 14th homicide of 2023.